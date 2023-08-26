Prep football: Harvey sparks B.B. Comer's comeback victory

SYLACAUGA — When B.B. Comer needed a second half spark, the Tigers turned to senior quarterback Devin Harvey.
He came to the rescue in a 35-21 comeback win over Dadeville. Harvey settled his team down. The senior marched the Comer Tigers down the field.
Harvey made some plays with his feet and with his high football IQ. Harvey refused to get rattled.
He rallied his Comer team. Harvey led the Tigers back from a 15-14 deficit, which materialized into a B.B. Comer victory Friday night at Legion Stadium.
The momentum in the football game changed as Harvey stabilized his team. Comer got energized, and the Tigers followed the lead of No. 3.
“Devin showed some leadership,” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “Devin gave us some confidence.”
Harvey also rushed for 58 yards on six carries in the second half. The Comer quarterback also ran the ball into the end zone for a two-point conversion with 9:08 left in the third period.
The two-point run came only seconds after Comer senior running back Kamore Harris carried the entire Dadeville defense across the goal line. Harris scored on a 19-yard touchdown run.
What to know
—B.B. Comer took the game completely over in the second half. Comer outscored Dadeville 21-6 in the final two quarters.
—Harris also scored for B.B. Comer on defense in the third period. The Comer linebacker scooped and scored. Harris recovered a Dadeville fumble and returned it for a 45-yard defensive touchdown. The Comer two-way star gave Comer a 35-15 lead with 2:39 left in the third stanza.
—Harris also finished the night with six carries for 71 yards and one rushing touchdown. He scored on offense and defense for the Comer Tigers.
—B.B. Comer was shaking and baking with junior quarterback Raelon Sims, as well. He rumbled for 80 yards on seven carries. Sims had two rushing touchdowns. He scored on runs of 35 and 10 yards.
—Sims threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Devin Harvey in the second period, too. Comer had an early 14-0 advantage.
Who said
—Fossett on his team’s second half comeback: “We made some attitude adjustments (at halftime). We showed grit and heart. We sucked it up.”
—B.B. Comer senior lineman Chris Wilson on Devin Harvey’s value to the team: “Devin is big and fast. He can get the yardage.”
—Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald’s lasting impression of Comer: “They could be the best team that we play all year. We couldn’t match them. Comer pounded us.”
Next up
—B.B. Comer, 1-0 on the year, will play at Childersburg on Sept. 1. The Childersburg Tigers are also 1-0 on the young season after a road win against the Munford Lions.