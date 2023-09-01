Prep football: B.B. Comer rains down on Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG — They do know how to send a message with a bang.
B.B. Comer came out and dictated, dominated and kicked some mud from one end of the football stadium to the other. Comer also ran Childersburg ragged in a 34-6 rout on a rainy night in Tiger Bowl IV on Friday at John Cox Stadium.
It was all B.B. Comer in this rivalry lovefest at the soaking wet ball yard.
“We got a lot of yardage, and we got a lot of yardage early,” Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “We played well under adverse conditions.”
The Comer Tigers ran through the water puddles, and they ran past the Childersburg defense like it had cement shoes on. They didn’t. It just looked that way.
B.B. Comer set the tone with a wet football. And the Tigers were loving it.
The game was Comer’s to win or to lose after they jumped out to a 22-0 first quarter lead. Comer junior Raelon Sims, the Swiss army knife of football, jumped over a few puddles en route to the first touchdown of the game. Sims scored on an 11-yard run with 8:56 left in the first quarter.
Devin Harvey, Comer’s senior quarterback, chewed up some stadium mud, too. Harvey squirted in for a two-point conversion run and a 8-0 lead.
Harvey also scored Comer’s second touchdown of the first quarter. Harvey scrambled and ran through the raindrops for a 40-yard score. B.B. Comer high tailed it for a 14-0 lead with 5:17 remaining in the opening period of play.
What to know
—Comer senior running back Kamore Harris, the big-play artist for the Tigers, went back to work with a 50-yard touchdown run at the 2:13 mark of the first period. Harris also rammed through for the two-point conversion. The Comer Tigers now had a 22-0 advantage. Comer also had the Tiger Bowl by the whiskers. Harris went on to rock the building with a three-touchdown first half. Harris scored his next two rushing touchdowns on runs of 30 and 5 yards.
—B.B. Comer had a wet and soggy lead of 34-0 as the first half ended.
—Childersburg did not cross the 50-yard line in the first half. But CHS did reach the 21 yard line of Comer before the Childersburg drive stalled in the third period.
—Chris Swain, the swivel-hipped senior quarterback for the Childersburg Tigers, rushed for 84 yards on five carries in the second half. Swain also scored the only Childersburg touchdown of the Tiger Bowl. Swain dodged and darted for a 50-yard touchdown with 11:20 left in the fourth quarter.
Who said
—Comer sophomore guard Caiden Brown on his team’s first half offensive barrage: “We had a plan, and we wanted to dominate.”
—Childersburg sophomore defensive end Javis Stone on CHS’s erratic first two quarters: “We weren’t focused, and we weren’t scoring any points.”
—Johnny Johnson, the Childersburg head coach, on his team’s overall play on the rainy night: “We played awful, and our defense wasn’t good. We didn’t play Childersburg football. This was an old fashioned whooping. I still think we have a good team.”
Next up
—B.B. Comer (2-0) will open Class 2A, Region 4 play next Friday at home against the Woodland Bobcats. Childersburg (1-1) will kick off Class 3A, Region 4 play against the Randolph County Tigers also Friday at John Cox Stadium.