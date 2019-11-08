LINCOLN – Grace Ann Morris, a 12-year-old girl from Memphis, Tennessee, missing since Nov. 2, was located Thursday night at a local convenience store.
Morris entered the Marathon Gas/Taco Bell/KFC at 75835 Highway 77 alone just before 7 p.m. and spoke with employees who then overheard her call her mother.
“The clerks talked to her, and they realized she was missing,” Lincoln Police Department Investigator Amanda Crow said. “I believe someone had also seen something on Facebook that she was missing. So they called us to report it.”
Morris was last seen by her mother around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2, and the Memphis Police Department had issued a city watch alert for her as a “missing endangered child with a mental condition.”
LPD took custody of the child, who was later transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Investigators believe Morris was dropped off at the store and request the help of anyone who might have seen a vehicle or the other person or persons who left her there. If you have information, please contact LPD Capt. Shannon Hallmark at 205-763-4065.