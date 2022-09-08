Police, family ask for help in locating missing 37-year-old man

Talladega Police and a West Blocton family are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who left a drug rehabilitation facility four weeks ago and has not been since.
Brandon James “B.J.” Parks, 37, left New Beginnings Recovery sometime around Aug. 18 on foot. He is described as a white man, 5-foot-10 and and weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. It was not clear what he was wearing when he left New Beginnings.
His name and description have been entered into the National Criminal Information Center.
He may have been seen near the Talladega Walmart on Haynes Street after leaving the rehab facility.
According to court documents, Parks has a lengthy criminal history, with the most recent charge being theft of property in the first degree and possession in Bibb County. He agreed to enter a drug rehabilitation program in July as a condition of his bond.
Anyone with information on Parks’ whereabouts should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call central dispatch at 256-761-1556.
You may also leave an anonymous tip at 256-299-0011 or via the city’s website.