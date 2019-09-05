TALLADEGA -- Pastors Making a Positive Impact invites everyone to the fourth annual Talladega County 9/11 Community Remembrance: Combating Violence in Our World and Community, according to a press release.
The event will be at the Talladega County Courthouse Square on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at noon.
This brief service to join in prayer and remembrance will feature guest speaker Talladega Chief of Police Jason Busby.
Prayers will be lifted by area clergy around the themes of Remembering, Responding, Receiving and Redeeming as we continue to lift up the many victims of violent attacks and pray for God’s redemption of pain and suffering.
A free hot dog lunch will be served following on The Square.
We will honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives and recognize our own first responders and service men and women for their untiring service to our country and our community.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will convene inside the courthouse.