TALLADEGA -- Although Veterans Day is still more than a month off, the Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee is already making final preparations for a parade and other special events to mark the day.
The parade will begin Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. with Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Saks) serving as grand marshal, according to a press release. Lineup will begin at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the former Winn-Dixie Shopping Center.
Committee member Chuck Keith said Tuesday a new parade route had been approved for the event.
After staging in front of Cato’s, the parade will move up Johnson Avenue to North Street, then along North Street to the corner of East Street.
The parade will then turn left, go down East Street past the Hall of Heroes museum, down to East Battle Street and eventually ending at Coffee Street and East Street in the parking lot of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. The entire route is 1.6 miles long, Keith said.
“It’s similar to the route we had before, years ago,” he said, “and it will be easier for law enforcement to control the traffic. Plus, it will be a federal holiday, all the banks and schools will be closed, so we’re hoping for a really strong turnout.”
Bleachers will be set up along East Street and a reviewing stand in front of the museum. Radio station WVOK will be hosting a live remote broadcast.
There is still plenty of room in the parade, and all area marching bands, ROTC units, drill teams, churches, businesses and other groups are encouraged to participate.
Following the parade, the Hall of Heroes will induct the Class of 2019, which includes some 70 local veterans whose portraits and information fill up two new endcaps in the Hall.
The last to be inducted will be brothers John and Godfrey Adams and Fredrick Traylor, who all graduated from Talladega High School and went on to 20 year careers in the U.S. Army. The brothers were featured in a story in The Daily Home in March.
There will be hot dogs and refreshments after that, Keith said.
This year’s events are sponsored by the Talladega County Hall of Heroes, First Bank of Alabama, the city of Talladega and the Talladega County Commission.
To participate, please contact Keith at 256-493-7440 or cdkeith06@gmail.com, or contact Aimee Gable at talladegaheroes@gmail.com or 256-369-7193.