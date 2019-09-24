TALLADEGA -- Starting tonight (Tuesday, Sept. 24), the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 20 Westbound (inside) lane from approximately milepost 164 – milepost 178 for the installation of cable guide rail, according to a press release.
The closure will run daily from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. The required work activities should be complete by Nov. 5.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in this area.
ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.
ALDOT's mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visitwww.dot.state.al.us.