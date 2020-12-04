Pinecrest Elementary School in Sylacauga going all-virtual starting Monday (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City school system has announced that Pinecrest Elementary will transition to distanced learning next week.
In a press release Friday, the system said a high number of COVID-19 exposures has created a staffing shortage at Pinecrest. As a result, Pinecrest students will move to remote learning beginning Monday, Dec. 7, and continuing through Dec. 18.
Students should be prepared to return to the physical classroom Jan. 5.
“Teachers are preparing packets to send home with students today, and they will be available online to provide assistance to their students and parents,” Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “Our administrators and teachers will remain in contact with families throughout the month to provide assignments and resources.”
The release said student meals can be ordered online for pickup at www.scsboe.org, with free breakfast and lunches available for any child age 18 and under. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. the day before, with pick-up time from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the front of the school.
For more information regarding meal service, please call Child Nutrition Director Kelley Wassermann at 256-404-9293.
The move to virtual learning also will affect bus schedules.
The release said bus riders at Indian Valley Elementary and Nichols-Lawson Middle schools should be prepared for earlier drop-off times in the afternoon.
For more information regarding bus schedules, please contact Transportation Supervisor David Wassermann at 256-510-6398.
The release said Pinecrest acting Principal Dr. Shelley Bailey will send a phone message to parents with more information today (Friday, Dec. 4).
The decision comes just days after the school system announced a similar move for Sylacauga High School, which will also not return to in-person instruction until after winter break.
Other school systems in Talladega and St. Clair counties previously said they do not currently plan any similar shutdowns.