Spice is a 6-month-old black and tan husky and shepherd mix female puppy. Spice is very sweet and attentive. She gets along with children and does well with other dogs. Her adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Birdie is a 5-month-old black and white Lab mix female puppy. Birdie is a fast learner and is doing well on her leash manners. She is very sweet, loving and eager to please. She would make a great companion for your family! Her adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.