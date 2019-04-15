Sasha is a 1-year-old female muted calico cat. This sweet, loving and playful girl is looking for her new family and home now. Her adoption fee is $90, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Spot is a black, medium-haired neutered and declawed male cat. He is declawed, so will need to be an indoor only cat. This big fellow is sweet and looking for his new home today! He is part of our Fixed and Fabulous program with an adoption fee of just $25 with an approved adoption application.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.