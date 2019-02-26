Sadie is a 2-year-old, tri-colored Border Collie-and-Husky-mix female. She is happy, energetic and sweet. She does well on a leash and knows some basic commands. Sadie’s adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, heartworm test, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Elvis is an 18-month-old, male, tri-colored hound. He is sweet-natured, does well on a leash and is good around children. His adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.