Rebel is an adorable 3-year-old male tri-color beagle. He is very friendly, attentive, walks well on a leash and is heartworm negative. Rebel’s adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, heartworm test, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Bailey is a 3-month-old, brindle female Dutch Shepherd and Hound mix puppy. She is very sweet-natured, loves to cuddle and give puppy kisses. She does well with children, other pets and would make a great addition to your home! Her adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.