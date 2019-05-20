Monty is a 4-month-old male black lab mix puppy. He is a sweet and calm puppy and would make a great companion for your family. His adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Hooch is a 3-month-old brown and white male boxer mix puppy. Hooch is affectionate, playful and does well with other dogs as well as with children. His adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.