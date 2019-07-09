Meg is a 2-year-old tricolored lab and terrier mix female dog. Meg is a real sweetheart, up to date on vaccinations, and heartworm negative. She gets along with children and does well with other dogs. Her adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, heartworm testing, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Duke is a 1-year-old white and black Jack Russell Terrier mix male dog. He is friendly and sweet, learning his leash manners and is heartworm negative. His adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.