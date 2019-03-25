Letti is a 6-year-old Sable female German Shepherd dog. Letti is very sweet and gentle and walks well on a leash. Her adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Poppy is a 1-year-old grey and white husky mix. Poppy walks well on a leash and is learning other basic commands. She is not fond of other dogs, so she will do best as an only dog. Her adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.