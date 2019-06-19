Kitty is a 4-year-old black female cat. She is a sweet and loving girl who has been in the center for three months. She would just love to come home with you today! Her adoption fee has been partially sponsored, so she is available for an adoption fee of just $40 with an approved adoption application.
Mochi is a spayed 4-year-old female tabby cat. She is easy-going and sweet, but would much rather be your new outside kitty. She loves the outside and would make a great barn cat! She is part of our Fixed and Fabulous program with an adoption fee of just $25 with an approved application.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.