Harrison is a 2-year-old black and tan male hound mix dog. This sweet and smart boy has an amazing, friendly and happy personality. He is well-mannered and good on a leash. His adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Autumn is a 1-year-old blue tick coon hound female dog. She is a sweet girl who loves everyone she meets. Her adoption fee is $125, which includes age-appropriate vaccinations, heartworm test, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.