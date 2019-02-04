Guss is a 4-year-old, neutered male, short hair, orange tabby cat looking for his forever home. He is a very large and friendly fellow who unfortunately found himself at the Center after his owner passed away. Guss is current on vaccinations and part of our Fixed and Fabulous program with an adoption fee of $25, which includes vaccinations, worming and microchip.
Shadow is a 7-year-old, black and white, spayed female domestic long-haired cat. Her owner passed away and now she is looking for a new home. She is a little confused as to why she is living here at the Center with all these strange noises around her, but she has on her brave face and is being a real trooper. Shadow is up to date on vaccinations, spayed, litter box trained and would love to come home with you! She is part of our Fixed and Fabulous program with an adoption fee of $25, which includes vaccinations, worming and microchip.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Rd, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.