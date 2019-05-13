Grant is a 1-year-old tricolor hound mix male dog. Grant is heartworm negative, very well behaved and has the perfect happy personality. He does well around children and other dogs. His adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Mickey is a handsome 3-year-old blonde lab mix male dog. Mickey is heartworm negative, housebroken and does well with other dogs as well as with children. His adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.