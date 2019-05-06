Cole is a 9-week-old black and white male lab mix puppy. Cole is easy going and sweet, just the qualities you need in a family pet with children. His adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Boots is a 1-year-old torbie and white female cat. She is a sweet and loving girl who would do best in a home without small children. She is part of our Fixed and Fabulous program with an adoption fee of just $25 with an approved adoption application.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.