Blizzard is a 2-year-old solid white, female short-haired cat. She is sweet-natured and loves attention. Her adoption fee is $90, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Sassy is a 12-year-old, domestic long-haired seal point cat. This sweet senior girl will do best in a home where she is the only cat. Her adoption fee is $90, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.