Barney is a 2-year-old Heeler/Husky mix male dog. He is very sweet, on the smaller side at just 36 pounds. He walks well on a leash, very friendly and outgoing. He will make a great buddy for someone looking for a medium-sized canine companion. Apollo’s adoption fee is $125, which covers his vaccines, worming, microchip and neuter.
Andy is a 2-year-old Heeler/Husky mix male dog. He is very sweet, on the smaller side at just 34 pounds. He walks well on a leash, very well-mannered, friendly and outgoing. He will also make a great buddy for someone looking for a medium-sized canine companion. Apollo’s adoption fee is $125, which covers his vaccines, worming, microchip and neuter.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.