PETS OF THE WEEK: Meet Alexa and Brutus

Alexa is a very pretty 6-month-old brown and white female lab mix. She is a little girl and will not be very large when fully grown. She is learning her leash manners and is very friendly and outgoing. Alexa’sadoption fee, which covers her vaccines, worming, microchip and spay surgery, has been fully sponsored!
Brutus is a 10-month-old sable male shepherd mix. Brutus is a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly. Brutus’s adoption fee, which covers his vaccinations, microchip, worming and neutering, has been fully sponsored!
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road. Phone 205-814-1567 or email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.