People of Talladega County need to come together during this challenging time (op-ed)

Dear Talladega County residents:
I hope you and your family are safe and healthy during this unprecedented and difficult time.
As we go through this COVID-19 pandemic situation, let us remember that Talladega County has always been a special place. Even from the beginning, it was based on the idea that “we are in this together.”
It was a place where people going through hard times took whatever they had and put it together to make it work for everyone. This is what it will take in 2020 to make a good community, county, state or country. But, remember, it all only starts locally.
Over time, we have lost that spirit of togetherness. We lost that spirit because of the differences in our politics, our policy, our beliefs, our associations, our financial conditions and who we thought we were, instead of just human beings trying to create a life for our family and our communities.
In recent months, we have been hit with conditions and circumstances that have caused us to think about our personal position in Talladega County. But we are bigger than that. Some of these conditions are based on justice, equality and how we see each other during these times.
The coronavirus and its attendant economic collapse have devastated too many families across this county, and we understand that money might be tight. Now is the time for all of us to be there for each other as every individual, every family and every business is being affected by this pandemic.
My prayers are with those families that have lost loved ones, others that are struggling to pay bills, struggling to provide food and those in jeopardy losing their businesses and livelihoods. We are all in this together, and now more than ever, we must be there for each other.
This is a dangerous and difficult time.
I trust that the governor and mayors all around this state will continue to take the necessary steps in the days ahead to protect human life and property. But if there is one thing we’ve learned in the last weeks, it is that for millions of Americans, George Floyd’s murder was a tipping point. That enough is enough. They are demanding of all of us that the violence against unarmed African-Americans must stop.
They are demanding that the inequities of health care and economic justice, which this pandemic has sadly highlighted, must be corrected.
The “they” who are demanding action have to be all of us. Alabamans of every gender, race and political affiliation who know the difference between right and wrong are coming together for change. We must come together in unity. Now!
Dock Russell, Jr., is chairman of the Talladega County Chapter of the Alabama New South Coalition.