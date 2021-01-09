Pell City's Kennedy Elementary will be closed next week due to COVID (free content)

Pell City Schools has released the following statement on its Facebook page:
This is an informational message from Walter M. Kennedy. Due to the high numbers of COVID-related exposures within our building, Walter M. Kennedy will be closed beginning Monday, Jan. 11, through Monday, Jan 18.
The building will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 19. During this time, students will be learning virtually. Teachers sent home Chromebooks with all students on Friday. Your child’s classroom teacher will be getting in touch with you soon with more specific information pertaining to their classrooms.
We realize this is not ideal, but as always, your child’s safety is our number one priority. If you have any questions please contact your child’s classroom teacher.