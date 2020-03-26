Pell City will extend Civic Center memberships due to closure during pandemic

PELL CITY -- Pell City has announced it will extend all Civic Center memberships. The facility has been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In an email to members, City Manager Brian Muenger said all members would have their memberships extended due to the closing of all municipal buildings during the crisis.
“All Civic Center memberships will be extended, at no additional cost, for the length of time that the facility remains closed,” Muenger said in the email.
Muenger said the Tennis Center remains open, and therefore, this extension will affect All-Inclusive Memberships differently.
The Civic Center’s All-Inclusive Memberships include the Tennis Center and Civic Center’s services. These members will receive an extension equal to half of the days the Civic Center is closed.
Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said the Tennis Center is not closed due to the limited number of people that can be on a court at one time. He noted even if members are playing doubles, they would be able to follow social distancing guidelines.
“It's not like a baseball field,” Edge said.
Edge explained that if someone was playing baseball, it would require somewhere around 36 people, which would not be in compliance with orders issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Edge said All-Inclusive members will still be billed but will have their memberships extended after the Civic Center opens back up.
“Whatever days we’re closed will be added to their membership on the back end,” he said. “If we are closed 30 days, they will get 15 days.”
Edge said all ball fields at the Civic Center remain open, but only the Tennis Center remains open in any organized capacity. He said all other organized sports remain closed.
In his email to members, Muenger said the Civic Center would open as soon as it was safe to do so. In the meantime, he encouraged members to follow social distancing guidelines.
“We also want to take this time to encourage everyone to continue to practice safe social distancing and to follow the guidelines set forth by the Alabama Department of Public Health,” he said. “The health and safety of our members, instructors, staff and all of our citizens is of the utmost importance to us.”