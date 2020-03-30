Pell City superintendent says system committed to students, will try to be as flexible as possible

PELL CITY -- Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the Pell City school system is committed to helping its students as it transitions to digital learning.
With Gov. Kay Ivey’s order that all schools will transition to online-only instruction for the rest of the academic year, many questions remain about what the last few weeks of school will look like for students.
“We are gonna try to be as flexible as we can,” Martin said.
Martin said the system will be using Google Classroom to run classes for students with internet access. He said this will allow students to access assignments at any time before a set due date. He compares this to services used by many colleges to fulfil the same purpose for purely online classes.
On these services, such as Blackboard or Canvas, teachers can post assignments and materials and set a date.
Martin said Google Classroom works in the same way.
“Students will not have to access Google Classroom at the same time,” he said
One challenge Martin said the system will be forced to contend with is the inability to have in-person instruction of any kind for the rest of the school year. He worries this could hurt some students.
“There is no in-person instruction supposed to take place,” he said. “You can't replace that personal touch.”
Martin said teachers will have to deliver instruction through handouts or videos.
The superintendent said this introduces another problem for students who do not have internet access. Students in those situations will be receiving packets with learning materials. Those packets will have to have all of the same material being accessed by students studying online.
“We are going to have to more or less outline everything they (teachers) went over in a video,” Martin said.
As for finding out which student will need which service, Martin said the system has been working on collecting that information in advance.
“We have done a lot of groundwork,” Martin said.
Martin said the system has been working to gather the information over the last week.