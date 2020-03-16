Pell City Schools will serve food at Iola Roberts Elementary during hiatus

PELL CITY -- Superintendent Dr. James Martin announced Pell City Schools will distribute food at Iola Roberts Elementary while schools are shut down over coronavirus concerns.
Martin said Monday the system will distribute lunches to all children 18 years old and younger at Iola Roberts on U.S. Highway 231.
Martin said the lunches will be sack lunches like those often used for school field trips.
He said lunches will be distributed in front of the school building. He said parents will be able to drive up and be served without getting out of their car, much like a drive-thru restaurant.
Martin said the drive-thru operation is not only to allow for adequate social distancing but also to make the process more convenient for families.
“We are trying to make it as hassle free and convenient as possible,” Martin said.
He said parents interested in getting lunches for their children should call their school secretaries to give the system an idea of how many lunches they need. This call will not be required to receive food.
The need for the program comes after Gov. Kay Ivey announced last week all schools will close Wednesday, March 18, and remain closed for two weeks.
During the hiatus, Pell City Schools will take the time to clean and disinfect all campuses thoroughly, Martin said.
Martin also announced the Board of Education meeting set for Tuesday, March 17, will proceed, but the opening program and delegations, normally provided by students at one of the system’s schools, have been canceled. School principals have also been told they are not required to attend.
Martin said he intended to hold the meeting with a “skeleton crew” compared to normal meetings.