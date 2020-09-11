Pell City school system will participate in free lunch program (free content)

PELL CITY -- Superintendent Dr. James Martin said Pell City Schools will have free lunch for all students after all, starting Monday, Sept. 14.
The move is part of a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) program to provide meal flexibility waivers meant to help families that may be struggling during the pandemic.
Last week, most school systems in the area said they would be participating in the program, with Pell City being one of the few exceptions.
Pell City Child Nutrition Program Director Judy Simmons said the program is conceptually an extension of the USDA summer feeding program, which Pell City does not participate in.
This would normally preclude Pell City from participating, as its feeding program application with the state is different from schools that participate in the summer program.
“If you're not summer feeding all the time, then you’re on traditional lunch, and that's our application that's approved, and that's how we started school,” Simmons said.
Martin said this really has to do with how a school system sets up its lunch program for each academic year through the state.
Simmons said the issue was simply applying to change the program the district was participating in and making sure the system got approved.
Martin added that foresight might have made the whole transition to having free lunch for each student easier, but Simmons and her team put in the work to get the system approved for the program.
“They were willing to put in the work and put in the effort to try to get all of our kids fed for free when that opportunity was there,” Martin said. “Ultimately, our children will benefit, and that's our main goal, to try to feed kids.”
That work did pay off with the system being approved for the program Friday.
Martin stressed this does not mean parents and students don't need to get their normal free and reduced lunch applications into the school, as the program will lapse Dec. 31.
Simmons said the district has about 53 percent of students systemwide who receive free or reduced lunch, but many of those students will have their eligibility run out in October if they do not reapply.
Martin said he is happy this opportunity is being afforded to all students but said he wanted to be sure the school is able to continue helping students who need it.
“When the program expires, we don't want people to be left without,” Martin said. “That really concerns me.”
Martin also said the program will only be affecting students attending traditional classes, as Pell City is not doing a feeding program for virtual option students. He said that may be subject to change, but at the moment, the CNP department is not doing a pickup or similar program due to not being sure if students would actually be able to get the food.
Martin said this is due to the possibility some virtual option students may have been left at home without transportation and the fluctuating numbers of participants in the system's feeding program last spring, which left district officials wondering if the food was getting to the students. He said the system is trying to take care of students physically at school, but any changes will be announced.