Pell City’s Harper Bell receives Bryant-Jordan honor

PELL CITY -- Harper Bell’s competitive nature has helped her succeed in the classroom and on the field.
The Pell City senior”s desire to be her best athletically and academically has led to her selection as the Class 6A, Region 6 winner of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Award, which comes with a $3,000 scholarship.
“It really is an honor,” Bell said. “If you think about the amount of amazing student-athletes that we have in Alabama on a ton of different sports teams, and many of them on several sports teams -- there are so many people that could have been nominated for this award. For my principal to pick me out of my school, it really means a lot. That showed that she really thought highly of me, and I really appreciated it.
Bell is one of 52 seniors from the AHSAA’s seven classifications to be selected for the award. Winners were nominated by their schools and selected by a committee of administrators in each region.
Victory Christian’s Libbie Davenport and Ragland’s Brody Bice also received Bryant-Jordan Awards.
Bell has a 4.37 GPA; she made a 30 on the ACT while taking college courses. She also managed to be in several service clubs, like Beta Club, while being the place-kicker for the Panthers’ football team and the captain of the soccer team. Bell was named to the North team for the North-South All-Star Game last summer.
Bell credits her competitive drive for her success both in the classroom and on the field.
“You have to have that drive to not give up on sports or give up on school,” Bell said. “That is something that you have to decide for yourself -- that you are going to succeed in both of them and not let one overshadow the other.”
Time management was also a key to Bell’s ability to succeed in the numerous things she was involved in.
“You have to sacrifice time from other things in order to get done what you have to get done,” she said. “You have to be mindful and willing to make sacrifices, like going out with friends. It got easier because you got into the rhythm and you know what’s expected.”
Bell was one of the many student-athletes who held out hope her final season would be completed on the field instead of ending early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bell was devastated when she found out high school soccer was over for 2020.
“I cried all afternoon. It was rough,” Bell said. “I thought that I would know when my last time was to step on the field as a soccer player, and that was kind of ripped away from me. I went from being a soccer player for 15 years to not being a soccer player, so that upset me a lot.”
Bell's playing career is over, but she still has a few more assignments to finish before she officially starts at UAB in the fall. Bell plans to major in biotechnical science.
“Pell City has said their seniors are done, but of course, I’m not because I have to take college classes online,” she said. “I am still taking psychology and I have an AP test coming up, so I am not completely done with school yet. It is not summer for me yet, but it is a lot less of a workload, so I’ll take it.”