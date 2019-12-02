This month, the Spotlight Kids Program at CEPA will bring A Christmas Carol: the Musical to the stage in Pell City as its 2019 Holiday Production. This show, adapted by Sister Marcella Holloway with music by Mary Ann Joyce-Walter, will be performed Dec. 13-15.
This Spotlight show is sponsored by Hargray, Trussell Funderburg Rea Bell and Ferguson, and the Alabama State Council on the Arts.
This play centers on the classic Christmas tale by Charles Dickens of one day in the life of Ebenezer Scrooge. It’s Christmas Eve, and Christmas for him is all ‘bah and humbug.’ That night, three spirits haunt his dreams, showing him what he once was as a boy, joyful and happy, the miserly man he is now and what his future fate could be.
After his confrontation with the spirits, he awakens a new man. Scrooge buys the biggest goose available for the Cratchit family, gives generously to the poor, and helps save Tiny Tim. After his night’s experience, Scrooge is glad to be alive – and he sings that message to the world.
Director Jared Shiver is the Pell City High School choir instructor, and he brings with him not only knowledge and experience but a lot of enthusiasm. This will be his directorial debut, and Spotlight Program Coordinator Shelby Maddox is the assistant director.
“So many people have stepped up to make this production come to life,” Shiver said. “I absolutely can’t wait to share the months of work from this incredible cast with you and your family this Christmas.”
A Christmas Carol: The Musical will be performed at CEPA as part of the Spotlight program.
Spotlight is a county-wide, all-ages drama education program developed by CEPA and Jefferson State Community College – St. Clair. Its mission is to foster drama education and encourage community participation in theater in St. Clair County.
Spotlight is supported by Hargray, The City of Pell City, Pell City Schools, Jefferson State Community College, The Alabama Council on the Arts, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Trussell Funderburg Rea Bell and Ferguson.
For more information: pellcitycepa.com/carol
Tickets: pellcitycepa.com/tickets
Cast
Bob Cratchit: Cris Rosas
Scrooge: Jasaveon Davis
Fred: KeonDre Swift
Matron: Sara Jo Gillmore
Matron: Anna Claire Hathorn
Marley: Al Guido
Spirit of Christmas Past: Karliegh Plank
Spirit of Christmas Present: Soloman Smith
Spirit of Christmas Future: Elisabeth Rea
Ebeneezer (young boy): Tomazz Jackson
Fanny: Madison McCay
Ebeneezer (teenager): De’Onta Bush
Dick: Cody Mealer
Mr. Fessiwig: Michael Dillard
Mrs. Fessiwig: Traci Mullins
Fessiwig’s daughter: Amelia Dillard
Fessiwig’s daughter: Anna Crosson
Mrs. Cratchit: Elizabeth Money
Belinda: Ava Hathorn
Martha: Myka Lee
Tiny Tim: Logan Holder
Young Son: Nix Brown
Molly: Maci Johnsey
Lottie: Emily Rea
Myrtle: Ashley Arnett
Village Child: William Rea
Village Child: Evelyn Rea
Village Child: Ethan Plank
Village Child: Summer Wasyluka
Village Child: Ryan Brasher
Village Child: Jaxon Arbelo