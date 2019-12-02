A Christmas Carol: The Musical
Submitted

This month, the Spotlight Kids Program at CEPA will bring A Christmas Carol: the Musical to the stage in Pell City as its 2019 Holiday Production. This show, adapted by Sister Marcella Holloway with music by Mary Ann Joyce-Walter, will be performed Dec. 13-15.

This Spotlight show is sponsored by Hargray, Trussell Funderburg Rea Bell and Ferguson, and the Alabama State Council on the Arts.

This play centers on the classic Christmas tale by Charles Dickens of one day in the life of Ebenezer Scrooge. It’s Christmas Eve, and Christmas for him is all ‘bah and humbug.’ That night, three spirits haunt his dreams, showing him what he once was as a boy, joyful and happy, the miserly man he is now and what his future fate could be.

After his confrontation with the spirits, he awakens a new man. Scrooge buys the biggest goose available for the Cratchit family, gives generously to the poor, and helps save Tiny Tim. After his night’s experience, Scrooge is glad to be alive – and he sings that message to the world.

Director Jared Shiver is the Pell City High School choir instructor, and he brings with him not only knowledge and experience but a lot of enthusiasm. This will be his directorial debut, and Spotlight Program Coordinator Shelby Maddox is the assistant director.

“So many people have stepped up to make this production come to life,” Shiver said. “I absolutely can’t wait to share the months of work from this incredible cast with you and your family this Christmas.”

A Christmas Carol: The Musical will be performed at CEPA as part of the Spotlight program. 

Spotlight is a county-wide, all-ages drama education program developed by CEPA and Jefferson State Community College – St. Clair. Its mission is to foster drama education and encourage community participation in theater in St. Clair County.

Spotlight is supported by Hargray, The City of Pell City, Pell City Schools, Jefferson State Community College, The Alabama Council on the Arts, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Trussell Funderburg Rea Bell and Ferguson.

For more information: pellcitycepa.com/carol

Tickets: pellcitycepa.com/tickets

Cast

Bob Cratchit: Cris Rosas

Scrooge: Jasaveon Davis

Fred: KeonDre Swift

Matron: Sara Jo Gillmore

Matron: Anna Claire Hathorn

Marley: Al Guido

Spirit of Christmas Past: Karliegh Plank

Spirit of Christmas Present: Soloman Smith

Spirit of Christmas Future: Elisabeth Rea

Ebeneezer (young boy): Tomazz Jackson

Fanny: Madison McCay

Ebeneezer (teenager): De’Onta Bush

Dick: Cody Mealer

Mr. Fessiwig: Michael Dillard

Mrs. Fessiwig: Traci Mullins

Fessiwig’s daughter: Amelia Dillard

Fessiwig’s daughter: Anna Crosson

Mrs. Cratchit: Elizabeth Money

Belinda: Ava Hathorn

Martha: Myka Lee

Tiny Tim: Logan Holder

Young Son: Nix Brown

Molly: Maci Johnsey

Lottie: Emily Rea

Myrtle: Ashley Arnett

Village Child: William Rea

Village Child: Evelyn Rea

Village Child: Ethan Plank

Village Child: Summer Wasyluka

Village Child: Ryan Brasher

Village Child: Jaxon Arbelo

 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...