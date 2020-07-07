Pell City nursing home reports some staff diagnosed with COVID-19

PELL CITY -- Diversicare, a nursing home, announced July 3 that some members of its staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We have been in touch with the Alabama Department of Health, as well as officials at the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” according to a statement on the facility’s website. “We are working with public health officials to address the situation and are grateful for their assistance.”
Information on the number of staff members diagnosed and when those diagnoses were made was not available Monday or Tuesday.
The website goes on to say, “Our center implemented precautionary and preparedness measures early – all in accordance with CMS and CDC guidelines -- including strict limitations on visitation.
“Limits on visitation will continue, per guidance from the CDC, and we are working hard to make sure residents can still connect with their loved ones by phone, text or video chat.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our center and our community. Our infection control procedures are in compliance with the CDC and Alabama Department of Health guidance. Our nursing staff is educated and understands the health care protocols for the COVID-19 quarantine and all emergency situations.”
For questions or concerns, contact the Diversicare Care Line at 888-508-9774 (choose option COVID-19), which is available 24/7 to address questions.
According to the Alabama Health Department, as of Tuesday morning, there had been 45,263 confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnoses in Alabama, with another 522 cases suspected but not yet confirmed. Some 13,511 of those cases have been diagnosed in the past two weeks, and 1,007 people have died, with another 26 deaths suspected but not confirmed. Statewide, 22,082 COVID patients are presumed recovered.
There have been 416 confirmed cases in St. Clair County, with confirmation still pending in 10 more. A total of 7,503 St. Clair County residents have been tested. Two people have died.
In Talladega County, the overall number of cases is lower, at 323, with eight still pending confirmation, but the death toll stands at seven, plus one unconfirmed, as of Tuesday. Some 6,445 Talladega residents have been tested.