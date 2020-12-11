Pell City manager says City Hall will remain closed until further notice

PELL CITY -- Pell City Manager Brian Muenger announced City Hall will remain closed until further notice due to continuing concerns about COVID-19.
Muenger said Monday’s City Council meeting will proceed as planned, with social distancing requirements. City Clerk Sheree Pruitt sent out a notice Thursday saying the Dec. 14 meeting has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. instead of the usual 7 p.m.
The city first shut its doors to foot traffic Dec. 7, with plans to keep City Hall closed until Dec. 11.
Muenger said, at the time, the closure was due to rising cases of COVID-19 and some employee absences due to quarantine measures, and that the city would monitor local conditions throughout the week.
Muenger said Friday the municipality is keeping City Hall closed for the same reasons. He has previously said that while City Hall is operating under what he calls a “closed door model,” employees will continue to report to work as normal. All city departments will remain open.
Muenger said that City Hall is the only municipal building that is closed.
Residents are able to pay their water bill through the city’s website, via the dropbox in the parking lot of City Hall or by phone. Residents can pay their bills at www.Pell-City.com/paybillsonline/.
Residents with questions may call 205-338-2244 for City Hall or check www.pell-city.com for department contact information.