Pell City High will be closed week of Nov. 2 due to COVID concerns (free content)

PELL CITY -- Superintendent Dr. James Martin has announced students at Pell City High School will transition to digital learning next week due to staffing issues caused by COVID-19.
He said the high school will be closed during the week of Nov. 2, with students returning to in-person classes Nov. 9.
During the time students are at home, they will use the system’s “blended” instruction model, which has students learning virtually under the supervision of their normal classroom teacher.
Martin said because several teachers need to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposures, there will not be enough teachers to staff the school until some are released from their mandatory quarantine.
As of Friday, the system has 20 employees in quarantine, with most of those being at the high school, Martin said. Several of those teachers will be done with their quarantine period after next week, allowing the school to have enough staff to reopen.
“Our actually positive numbers are still very, very low,” Martin said, adding six employees are sick with the virus.
The system’s COVID tracker also says 91 students are in quarantine and seven are active, positive cases of the virus.
Martin said despite the low actually positive rate, the system will take advantage of the time while the high school is empty to clean and sanitize the building.
“This is very similar to what we had at Iola Roberts,” Martin said.
On Oct. 5, the system announced the same thing had happened at Iola Roberts Elementary School, which led to its closure for several days.
Martin said there is also not enough subs to adequately staff classrooms, meaning the only option is to do virtual learning for a short time.
The St. Clair County school system announced Thursday it will transition to digital learning until Nov. 12 due to widespread absences due to staff quarantine.
Martin said Pell City has been lucky to avoid such a situation so far. He said the system has largely had to deal with rising quarantine numbers at one school at a time.
He said in situations such as this, his staff has to look at trends on how many teachers they have out and when they can return to work. He said in this situation, those trends were not going in a way that would help the situation.