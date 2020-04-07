Pell City Council OKs resolution allowing police to issue summons in lieu of arrest

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council has approved a resolution allowing the Police Department to issue a summons in lieu of arresting a person during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a special called meeting Tuesday, the council approved the resolution along with a resolution adopting leave options laid out in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The governing panel held a quorum with only Councilmen Jud Alverson Blaine Henderson and Council President James McGowan. Councilman Jay Jenkins listened to the meeting by telephone but, on the advice of the city attorney, did not vote because a quorum was physically present.
City attorney John Rea said the summons in lieu of an arrest measure is one authorized by Gov. Kay Ivey on March 26, in an attempt to avoid viral spread through jail populations.
“Her grounds were jails are overcrowded, (and) we want to eliminate the risk of pandemic spread in our jails, so she allowed counties and municipalities to issue citations essentially in lieu of a custodial arrest,” Rea said.
Rea explained this means people apprehended by the Police Department can be issued a citation and court date without having to be held in jail or issued bond, but he stressed there are five notable exceptions.
According to the text of the resolution, they are:
a crime involving violence, the threat of violence or domestic violence;
a person charged with possession of alcohol or a controlled substance who in the opinion of law enforcement poses a risk to public safety;
a crime where a victim is a child;
a person driving under the influence; and
and a crime in which a person would be required to give restitution to a victim.
Police Chief Paul Irwin said the resolution will allow the department to issue citations on the scene, much like it would a traffic ticket.
“It allows us to release them, versus arresting them and putting them in jail or arresting them and releasing them on their own recognizance,” Irwin said.
Irwin said Pell City, and every other municipality in the county, have agreements with the county to hold all their prisoners in the county jail.
He said the city pays the county for every prisoner arrested by the municipality on a misdemeanor charge and held by the county in the jail.
Irwin said that on a normal day, Pell City likely contributes the highest number of prisoners to the jail but only has two at the moment.
Springville’s council adopted a similar resolution to Pell City’s during its regular meeting Monday.
The County Commission will also look at a resolution to the same effect during a special called meeting Thursday.
Leave policy
The only other business addressed by the council was approval of a resolution adopting policies from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was signed by President Donald Trump on March 18.
The act allows employees to take paid leave from their jobs for reasons associated with COVID-19.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the municipality has previously sought to keep employees at work by moving people from functionally closed departments to more critical departments.
This week, the city has begun to move some staff into the paid leave allowed in the act due to the act taking effect, Muenger said.
Muenger said the city’s resolution also empowers the municipality to review any leave request made under the act in critical departments, such as police or fire, in order to avoid coming below minimum staff requirements.