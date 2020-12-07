Pell City closes City Hall through Friday due to COVID concerns (free content)

PELL CITY -- The city of Pell City announced it has closed City Hall beginning Dec. 7-11.
City Manager Brian Muenger said that due to rising cases of COVID-19 and some employee absences due to quarantine measures, the municipality has decided to close City Hall to most indoor traffic for a week.
“We are going to continue throughout the week to work on a closed door model,” Muenger said.
Muenger said employees will continue to report to work during the closure, and all city departments will continue to operate. He said the municipality also has work-from-home capability if it is needed.
Muenger said residents will be able to pay their water bill through the city’s website, via the dropbox in the parking lot of City Hall or by phone. Residents can pay their bills at www.Pell-City.com/paybillsonline/.
Residents with questions may call 205-338-2244 for City Hall or check www.pell-city.com for department contact information.
Muenger said the municipal court scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8 will continue as planned but will return to screening measures used early in the pandemic
Muenger said the purpose of the closure is to try to keep employees and residents safe. He also said the city will continue to monitor the situation throughout the week.