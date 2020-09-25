PASTOR MIKE RAMSEY: Rediscovering our duty (column)

There are many today who fail to understand the importance and the purpose of the church.
Many are trying to put standards on an unbelieving world. You cannot legislate morality. A people without God cannot be governed.
Many in our churches are not willing to be placed under the legislation of God’s Word. Most believe church membership, tithing or good works are connected with becoming a Christian.
We struggle getting people to church because we have left the central teaching of the Bible. There are those today who grow up in modern churches that are fun and exciting, and they have a tendency to stay and enjoy the entertainment. Many in fundamental churches leave for the easy life.
The sad truth is few attempt to see people saved the Bible way. It is not just a belief, because the devil believes (James 2:19).
The Bible says all are sinners. Isaiah 53:6 says, “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.”
Romans 3:10 says, “As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one:” Romans 5:8, “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Romans 5:12 says, “herefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:”
Because we are all sinners, we are condemned to death and hell. John 3:18 says, “He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.”
The Bible explains clearly that no person can save himself.
Isaiah 64:6 says, “But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.” Titus 3:5 says, “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;” 1 Peter 1:18-19 says, “Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers; But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot:”
It is the purpose of the church to give out the Gospel.
John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” 1Timothy 1:15 says, “This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.”
It is the will of God for people to be saved, and it is our duty to attempt to win people to Christ.
In order for a person to be saved, a sinner must believe the Word of God (Romans 10:17). The sinner must receive Jesus Christ into his heart (John 1:12). John 5:24 says, “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.”
Acts 16:31 says, “And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.”
The Gospel is seldom preached while self-help sermons are everywhere. Quitting things is great, but the most important issue is where you will spend eternity. Do you have 100% assurance from the Word of God where you will spend eternity? My prayer is someone will come to Christ.
Pastor Mike Ramsey pastors Solid Rock Baptist Church in Springville. He can be reached at srbaptistchurch.com and ramseysrbc@gmail.com.