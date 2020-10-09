PASTOR MIKE RAMSEY: Pillars of the Church (column)

1Timothy 3:15: “But if I tarry long, that thou mayest know how thou oughtest to behave thyself in the house of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth.”
Revelation 3:12: “Him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of my God, and he shall go no more out: and I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem, which cometh down out of heaven from my God: and I will write upon him my new name.”
Colossians 4:6: “Let your speech be alway with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.”
1Peter 3:15: “But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear.”
Christianity has changed over the last 30 years. There are major questions between confessing believers. Many do not understand the basic Bible doctrines that are fundamental to the New Testament Church.
Many have adapted to the world’s methods, motives and ministries instead of getting people to Christ. How many people have we led to Christ in our life? How are we doing now? How many would like to stir up the gift inside of you? We will sacrifice everything our forefathers built for us for the sake of comfort? Many preachers have become pragmatists with no guide (God’s Word) to go by in order to compete in the ever-changing culture.
We begin with the “must” of the new birth.
John 3:7 is spoken by our Lord on this matter. He did not say you must be baptized. He did not say you must be a church member, but you must be born of water (Word of God) and of the Spirit in verse five. If this doctrine is not the foundation, then every doctrine will be off from here on out. We must settle the doctrine of the new birth.
The next subject is the will of God. 1Thessalonians 4:3, “For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication:” Sanctification is the idea of being set apart for special service. 1Thessalonians 5:18, “In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” There are many verses on the will of God found in His Word.
The next subject is the forgotten doctrine of separation. There are so many different verses on this.
Most today mock or dismiss the clear teachings of the Bible. We could begin with which Bible is God’s Word? Things that are different are not the same. Either we have the Word of God or we are in trouble.
What about music? Colossians 3:16: “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.”
Friends, it is not about taste or our likes, but the truth of Scripture that matters. Does the Bible tell us how to dress? We need to search the Scriptures in order to find out. What about our relationships and activities? Would Paul consider our homes to be in order or dysfunctional? We are currently blending into the “One World Church” at an amazing speed.
The last thing I would like to mention is soul winning. Are we really trying to reach people for the cause of Christ? Do we desire to see people saved? We have lost a generation because we have forsaken this clear Bible teaching. Because of the lack of convictions, we have lost our burden and left our first love.
If you have been born again, your heart should be drawn to your first love and the desire to please Him. I pray that God would draw our hearts back to Him in order to praise and worship Him the way He deserves.
Pastor Mike Ramsey pastors Solid Rock Baptist Church in Springville. He can be reached at srbaptistchurch.com and ramseysrbc@gmail.com.