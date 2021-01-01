PASTOR MIKE RAMSEY: I have enough (column)

Genesis 33:11, “Take, I pray thee, my blessing that is brought to thee; because God hath dealt graciously with me, and because I have enough. And he urged him, and he took it.”
Jacob had been gone for a long time, perhaps more than 20 years away from his home. He had married and had children and great possessions. He was returning to the will of God.
He is facing Esau, his brother, and offered him an offering to appease his past failures. His reply was that he had enough.
This is not popular in America because we are unthankful and we never have enough. Jacob said, I have enough. When was the last time you heard someone say this? If you did, it would probably be from someone who we felt had nothing to start with.
I was approached by a man the other day. He told me he once belonged to a certain denomination. He then said, “I wanted more than I had.” He then said that God gave him more. I began to think of what God has given His children. I then got excited about what I have in Christ.
I realized that I have sure Scriptures.
2 Peter 1:19 – 21 says, “We have also a more sure word of prophecy; whereunto ye do well that ye take heed, as unto a light that shineth in a dark place, until the day dawn, and the day star arise in your hearts: Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost.”
Galatians 1:8, “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.”
We do not have to trust in a feeling or an experience because we have the Word of God.
We also have a sure salvation. 1 John 5:13 says, “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.”
The Bible is very clear that we can know right now if Heaven is our home. I John reveals the clear and distinct fruit of a person who has been born again. Titus 3:5 says, “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;”
We have a sure supply. Philippians 4:19 says, “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”
Many are not content with the blessings of God. Many want more of this world and most are miserable with all these things. We have a mentality of living by sight rather than living by faith.
I have never heard someone in their right mind while dying tell me God had not been good to them.
Proverbs 30:7 – 9, “Two things have I required of thee; deny me them not before I die: Remove far from me vanity and lies: give me neither poverty nor riches; feed me with food convenient for me: Lest I be full, and deny thee, and say, Who is the LORD? or lest I be poor, and steal, and take the name of my God in vain.”
We have a sure structure. The old hymn said, “This world is not my home, I’m just a passing through”. My inheritance is not in this world. I desire to live for eternity. Jesus promised in John 14 that He would go and prepare a place for us. He then said that He would come back and take me to where He is. He promises us eternal life.
After going to the Word of God, I can safely say, “I have enough”. Psalms 37:25 says, “I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.” Someone said, “When you find out God is all you have, it is only then you will find out that God is enough.” I agree with the psalmist that no matter what happens in my life, I have enough!
