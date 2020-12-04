PASTOR MIKE RAMSEY: Foundation stones (column)

(II Timothy 1: 6), “Wherefore I put thee in remembrance that thou stir up the gift of God, which is in thee by the putting on of my hands. For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”
Paul admonishes Timothy for his godly mother and grandmother. Here is a mother who could not change the world, but she could make a difference in the home where it would affect the world.
Eunice means “conquering well.” It was a name expressive of a good or happy victory. She did well in doing the very thing that God had called her to do. Eunice brought up Timothy in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.
Herbert Lockyer said, “The husband of Eunice is not mentioned other than he was a Gentile.” Theologians tell us this is the only time this phrase is mentioned in the New Testament. They relate to Genesis 45:27 in the Old Testament where Jacob was “revived” as a similar passage. They tell us that this phrase literally means “to stir into a flame.”
Alexander MacLaren said, “Paul points to the proper effects of the gift of God, as the ground of his counsel. That Spirit does not infuse cowardice, which blenches at danger or shrinks from duty, as probably Timothy was tempted to do; but it breathes ‘power’ into the weak, enabling them to do and bear all things, and ‘love,’ which makes eager for service to God and man, at whatever cost, and ‘self-control,’ which curbs the tendencies to seek easy tasks and to listen to the voices within or without whispering ignoble avoidance of the narrow way. Surely this exhortation in its most general form should come to all young hearts and summon them to open their doors for the entrance of that Divine Helper, who will make them strong, loving and masters of themselves.”
First, we realize there is the influence of salvation. Salvation is a personal experience. Jesus said in John 3, “ye must be born again.” Each and every one of us will be accountable to God for what we do with Jesus Christ.
Next there is a prosperous experience. II Corinthians 5:17 speaks of a changed life. The next challenge is that of a purposeful experience. We are here for the glory of God. It does matter how we live.
Next, we need to realize the influence of the Scriptures. First, there is the power of the Scriptures. Someone said, “Sin will keep you from this book, or this book will keep you from sin.” Hebrews 4:12 tells us that this Bible is alive. The Bible gives us the purpose of the Scriptures.
(II Timothy 3:14-15), “But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them; And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.” Our lives are influenced by the practice of the Scriptures. The Bible really does tell us how to live.
The third thing is the influence of the sanctity of the home. We influence others more than we realize. We see the influence of one. (I Corinthians 7:14), “For the unbelieving husband is sanctified by the wife, and the unbelieving wife is sanctified by the husband: else were your children unclean; but now are they holy.” She influenced her child. He influenced the church.
He did not cave in to the pressures of his day. He was motivated, separated and dedicated to the work of the Lord.
The influence of service is the final thing. Real influence is motivated out of love. Jesus was moved because of love. It is influenced by desire. It is continued by dedication. We reap a harvest where we place an emphasis. It will be rewarded one day. One day this will all be over with. The only thing that will matter is what we do with Jesus and what we do for Jesus. This is the ultimate purpose in life.
