PASTOR MIKE RAMSEY: Changing times (column)

Proverbs 22:28, “Remove not the ancient landmark, which thy fathers have set.”
There is a difference between the Word of God and tradition. It almost seems that multitudes are going through the motions.
These are no longer the days of Lester Roloff and Oliver B. Greene. Independent Baptist churches have become what the Southern Baptist used to be. It is wrong today to name names or to say that something one denomination or group believes is heresy. The Bible is no longer the source of faith and practice for the believer.
Multitudes have added Jesus to their lives, but He is not Lord of their lives. Many seem to have no desire to please the Lord. They only want the Lord to please them. There are still a few men that have standards, but many in the pew do not embrace the standards from the Word of God.
The landmark of salvation has been removed. Today, a belief in a god is sufficient. James 2:19 says, “Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble.”
Friends, the Devil is not saved! We have a salvation that does not change the life of a person. This type of salvation is not found in the Bible. Today, people live their lives as though God does not exist, but when death is near, they profess a belief in God they experienced as a child. Their life never changed.
The landmark of sanctification has been removed. 1Thesalonians 4:3 says, “For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication:”
Sanctification speaks of purity and holiness. A person who desires sanctification will have a desire to please the Lord. Do you have a passion for the Word of God? Do you have passion for prayer? Do you have passion for preaching? Do you have a passion for spiritual music?
We will either live our lives for ourselves or for the Lord.
The landmark of separation has been removed. The average person in a fundamental church does not believe in separation. 2 Timothy 3:5 says, “Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.”
We are commanded to separate from those who are not living right. The Bible tells us how to live, how to dress and how to act. If separation does not take place, then the world will be embraced.
The landmark of service has been removed. What are we doing for the Lord? Are we witnessing? Do our lives speak of godliness and holiness? Could it be the reason we are losing our children is the hypocrisy in our lives?
We miss more church than work. Everything has become essential other than the work of God. The government only pronounced what it sees in our Laodicean congregations. Today, we admit it is all right to believe in the Lord as long as we do not go overboard.
Many are all right with the sanctions going on. It reduces their time of commitment. Is what you are doing right now working for you, or do you want more? How long has it been since you sought the Lord with all your heart? America, Alabama and our assemblies will be destroyed unless we get right with God. Are you in the perfect will of God?
Pastor Mike Ramsey pastors Solid Rock Baptist Church in Springville, Alabama. He can be reached at srbaptistchurch.com and ramseysrbc@gmail.com.