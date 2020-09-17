PASTOR MIKE RAMSEY: But we see Jesus (column)

Hebrews 2:9, “But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honour; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.”
We are living in unusual times.
Much of what is considered church would not have been considered church just a few years ago. We cannot be spiritual if we are not spiritual. Our lives cannot be in rebellion against God’s Word and us be right.
The Bible is being fulfilled right before our very eyes. We must prepare people for the coming of Christ. Many are content to see people do better, and that is wonderful, but every person must come to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.
John 12:20-21 says, “And there were certain Greeks among them that came up to worship at the feast: The same came therefore to Philip, which was of Bethsaida of Galilee, and desired him, saying, Sir, we would see Jesus.”
The goal for every Christian is for others to see our Lord in us. The world has little confidence in our churches. This is not their problem, it is our problem. The reality is, we are not where we should be.
The writer of Hebrews is speaking about the Lord being in control, even when people question or cannot see His control. The world, no matter how bad, will one day be in subjection to the Lord Jesus Christ.
One preacher said, “You have to learn to trust God, even when you cannot trace Him.” In a world of confusion, we can trust the only unchanging thing in this world, the Word of God.
“But we see Jesus” is a wonderful way to start. None of us have seen the Lord face to face. But we can see Him by faith.
John 8:56 says, “Your father Abraham rejoiced to see my day: and he saw it, and was glad.” We see Abraham saw the day of the Lord. Moses saw the Lord. Hebrews 11:27 says, “By faith he forsook Egypt, not fearing the wrath of the king: for he endured, as seeing him who is invisible.” Seeing Jesus by faith altars our lives and helps us to progress in our Christian walk.
First, we see the Person of Christ. John 1:1-14 gives us a description of the person of Christ. There was nothing ordinary about any part of His life. The prophecies were fulfilled in every exact detail.
His life is the only life without sin. Hebrews 4:15 says, “For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin.” The life of Jesus is the only life that does not demand death.
Next, the writer speaks of the power of Christ. Notice He is crowned with glory and honor. The word crowned is “stephanos,” which means to adorn with an honorary wreath. He is crowned with glory. This speaks of praise, dignity, and worship.
He is crowned also with honor. Honor speaks of valuables. The person who has been birthed into the family of God realizes that Jesus is all!
Matthew 26:64 says, “Jesus saith unto him, Thou hast said: nevertheless I say unto you, Hereafter shall ye see the Son of man sitting on the right hand of power, and coming in the clouds of heaven.”
Finally, the writer speaks of the purpose of Christ.
Who did Jesus die for? The Bible is very clear, Jesus died for every man. There is not one person who reads this that Jesus did not suffer, die and rose for. He loves mankind so much that He gave it all for us to have life.
The question is for us all, but do we see Jesus with the eyes of faith? Has there been a time when we have been changed? I am not asking if we have said a prayer or been baptized. I am asking if Jesus Christ lives inside of us!
Colossians 1:27 says, “To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory:”
