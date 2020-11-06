PASTOR MIKE RAMSEY: Becoming a normal Christian (column)

Matthew 5:48, “Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.”
C. I. Scofield says, “The word perfect implies full development, growth into maturity of godliness, not sinless perfection.” There is no person that is sinless (I John 1:8). The flesh will not be eradicated. God gave up on the flesh in the Garden of Eden. 1 Corinthians 15:50, “Now this I say, brethren, that flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God; neither doth corruption inherit incorruption.”
The need of the hour is for maturity. It is needed in this physical world and also in our churches. I read the other day about a father teaching his small son what a Christian is. When he finished, the son asked, “Father, have I ever seen a Christian?” I am afraid that the testimony of our churches does not line up with what the Bible teaches.
Millions of people belong to churches, but you can belong to a church and not know the Savior, Jesus Christ.
Today, what is considered average is very different than what it used to be. Few have respect for the Lord’s Day any more. Sunday has become fun day. Most hold Sunday to be part of the weekend instead of the first day of the week.
Some church members are very shaky on the issue of money. Jesus spoke a great deal about money. Today, a church member can be in good standing with God, while robbing Him (Malachi 3:8-9). There has never been a time when so few attending church actually study the Word of God. Many give one hour to God.
There are three things needed in order to help us be more than average. Before we begin, there must be a clear understanding of a new birth. A person cannot please God if he or she has never been born again. It is not enough to believe in God. James 2:19, “Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble.” Multitudes today are trying to please God without experiencing a new life through our Lord Jesus Christ.
First, there needs to be loyalty to Christ. We live in a day where there is a shortage of loyalty. There is no loyalty to our job, country, family or church because of a lack of loyalty to Christ.
I have told people that many have nothing on the inside to give them a desire to do right. Christ died for us. He purchased us! Christ loves the church (Ephesians 5:25). We cannot be loyal to Christ without being loyal to His Word.
Today, people are confused about God’s Word. Things that are different are not the same. At our church there is only one voice, the King James Bible.
Next, there must be a dying of self. We need to die daily to self in order for Christ to be manifested in us. The Bible speaks a great deal about this matter. 1 Corinthians 15:31, “I protest by your rejoicing which I have in Christ Jesus our Lord, I die daily.” Paul understood that death to self was the first step to victory. He spoke of crucifying the flesh. Many are in and out and have never died to self. Their life is based upon feelings and sight.
Lastly, there must be finding a place in the family of God. When a person is born again, he is automatically in the family of God.
We live in a day when few understand the family structure. A family works together with the dad as the leader and the mother is the heart of the home. Everyone has a part and everyone helps shoulder the load of the home. When everyone is involved, the home can march forward. When someone or something is altered from the way of God, it throws the home out of order.
Being a part of a family means service. Service means forgetting our will and focusing on a greater truth, the will of God. The same holds true for a church. Everyone doing their part makes life easy for everyone. The Bible does compare the church to a physical body. To be used of God a person needs the filling of God. Ephesians 5:18 commands us to be filled with the Spirit. A person cannot be spiritual if he is not Scriptural.
This is considered average for the New Testament Church. Would you consider yourself as being average? We will all stand before the Judgment Seat of Christ.
Mike Ramsey pastors Solid Rock Baptist Church in Springville. He can be reached at srbaptistchurch.com and ramseysrbc@gmail.com.