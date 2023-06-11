Pastor Michael J. Brooks: Who will second the motion?

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.