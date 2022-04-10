Pastor Michael J. Brooks: On turning the other cheek

It was the slap heard ‘round the world when actor Will Smith assaulted comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. The move was so unexpected that many thought it part of the comedy routine.
But it soon became apparent the act was more spontaneous, especially after Smith returned to his seat spewing profanities.
The incident reminded me the first time I can remember being threatened with assault. His name was Pete — the neighborhood bully. He accosted me one day when my sister and I walked home from grammar school.
He called me names and said the next time he found me on the streets he was going to beat me up. Pete was older and in a higher grade than me. What I took to be his sister was with him acquiescing to his bullying. I was afraid.
This incident brought a serious talk with my older brother.
He told me you can’t let people push you around like this. I remember he quoted Franklin Roosevelt who said the only thing we had to fear was fear itself. I think this may’ve been the seminal moment of my later love for presidential history!
I don’t remember seeing Pete again. We moved to another community shortly thereafter when the state of Alabama bought neighborhood property to build an interstate. But I’ve thought about how I’d like to meet Pete again. I viewed enough “Walker Texas Ranger” that I think I could perform a spinning back kick!
But isn’t a Christian supposed to “turn the other cheek”? Yes, Jesus’s words are clear. His point is about how we treat those who do evil to us. Rather than responding in kind, we do good, say good and pray. We return good for evil rather than perpetuating evil, we bless them with healing words and we pray for them. This is the high standard he gave.
But on the other hand, we’ve learned in recent years about boundaries. We cannot let evil people continue to hurt others in person or in social media. Abusers have to be stopped, and those who disrupt the lives of their families though addictions must be forced to face sobering reality.
The Apostle Paul was about to be beaten when he told the Roman soldiers they couldn’t do this since he had citizenship in the empire (Acts 22:25). He very appropriately enforced boundaries to protect himself in that instance.
It’s never appropriate for bullies to take advantage of the defenseless. People of good will must stand with the weak, protect them and declare to the bullies that this conduct won’t be tolerated.
Reflections is a weekly devotional feature written by Michael J. Brooks, pastor of the Siluria Baptist Church in Alabaster. The church’s website is siluriabaptist.com.