Pastor Michael J. Brooks: Meat and potatoes vs. Bananas Foster

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.