Pastor Michael J. Brooks: Going to Sin City

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.