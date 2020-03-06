PASTOR CHIP THORNTON: The importance of the resurrection (column)

At Easter, we focus on the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and rightly so. It is well-documented in Scripture that our Christian faith stands or falls on Christ’s bodily resurrection. It also offers us great comfort, knowing that His resurrection was the first-fruits of those who follow Him — you and I. His resurrection secures ours.
Different biblical authors focus on different aspects of the resurrection. For instance, Matthew wrote to a Jewish audience to convince them that Jesus was the Messiah they were awaiting. He documents more than 60 instances in which Jesus perfectly fulfills Old Testament prophecies. For Matthew, the resurrection validates his claim to his Jewish readers that Jesus is, indeed, the Messiah the Old Testament predicted.
Luke, a non-Jew wrote to provide assurance to lovers of God. His emphasis was to show Jesus was innocent of all accusations. For him, the resurrection serves as God’s vindication of Jesus’ innocence.
John, in his Gospel, wrote to persuade his readers to believe Jesus is the Son of God. He organized his book around seven signs that only the Son of God could perform (changing the water to wine, healing a lame man, walking on water, raising Lazarus from the dead, etc.). For him, the resurrection served as the ultimate sign that Jesus is the Son of God
Paul, of course, mainly wrote to congregations. He was concerned less with convincing them (they accepted it already). He was more concerned with what the resurrection actually means for the Christian’s life.
Mark, though, wrote to reassure questioning believers that the resurrection actually happened. That is why he offers several post-resurrection occurrences. A little context helps. Mark wrote to a non-Jewish audience: in particular, Roman believers. He gets to the point quickly, omitting many of the Jewish details that Matthew and John include. One of his favorite words is immediately (used 34 times) to rapidly get us to the resurrection.
Different authors, different audiences, different emphases, but the same message: Jesus was raised from the dead.
Chipley Thornton is pastor at First Baptist Church-Springville.