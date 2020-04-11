PASTOR CHIP THORNTON: Abound in the work of the Lord! (column)

At the end of Paul’s letter to the Corinthians, Paul makes a comment that piqued my curiosity: “Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain” (1 Cor 15:58).
These are encouraging words, but I’d like to know what it means to “abound in the work of the Lord.” I don’t want to waste my efforts. But I don’t really know how to apply that phrase to my life. Then I noticed this is the last verse in a chapter. When I read into the next chapter, Paul answered my question. How do you always abound in the Lord’s work?
First, give generously. Even in the first century, ministry required finances. There was a famine in Jerusalem in those days. Paul travelled around to the non-Jewish congregations and took up collections for struggling Jewish believers in Jerusalem.
Yet, giving is not limited to finances (1 Cor. 16:2). It also includes giving of your time (1 Cor 16:5) and your talents (1 Cor 16:10).
Second, remain resolute in your Christian convictions (1 Cor 16:12-13). Cultural pressures pull us away from Christ. One of the things the terrible coronavirus pandemic taught us is how busy we were with temporal things: children’s activities, sports, hobbies, travel, etc. All those have a proper place, but they have little eternal value. All of them will demand deep levels of commitment. Before you know it, those temporal commitments pull us away from our eternal
commitment to Christ and His people. For many of us, it took a pandemic of epic proportions to re-focus our resoluteness where it should be: on His purposes, not ours.
Third, follow faithfully to the end (1 Cor 16:14-24). Paul speaks of faithfulness, here, in terms of (1) people and of (2) practice. He mentions people: Fortunatus, Achaius, Aquila, Priscilla, Stephanas. We don’t know much about these people, but we can glean that they gave generously and remained resolute in their Kingdom work. They were devoted to His Heavenly Kingdom while serving faithfully in their earthly kingdom. Aquila and Priscilla (a husband and wife)
started churches in their home in Ephesus. They did it again, later, in Rome. They served untiringly. As well, we must follow faithfulness in practice. At times, this leads to uncomfortable places. 1 Corinthians 16:22, “If anyone has no love for the Lord, let him be accursed.”
Sometimes people will fall out-of-step with the truth. This verse demands that we be faithful to the Lord rather than people. We help them. We reach out to them. We minister to them. But there comes a time when we “might” have to break fellowship with them. Hopefully, it never comes to that. But we must be willing to follow faithfulness wherever it leads.
And with that the Spirit closes the lid on this treasure chest full of divine wisdom.
Give generously. Remain resolute. Follow faithfully.
Keep it that simple, and all will be well with you.
Chipley Thornton is pastor at First Baptist Church-Springville.