Part of Talladega County Revenue Office closed until Monday due to COVID-19 (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The property side of the Talladega County Revenue Office in the courthouse in Talladega closed Thursday morning and will reopen Monday, according to Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington.
Pennington said two employees in that office had tested positive for COVID-19, although neither had been at work for the past few days.
“We just want to be proactive and protect the public,” she said. “The maintenance staff is deep cleaning the offices and sanitizing everything. We should be open to the public again by Monday.”
Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle added the Alabama Department of Public Health had been contacted, and all Health Department guidelines were being observed.
Pennington said although the property office was closed, she would still be available to help any members of the public who might need assistance.
The two employees who tested positive Thursday had already begun the quarantine process when they were diagnosed, according to Pennington. Lyle added the two employees were not “on the front lines of dealing with the public.”
Any other employees who exhibit symptoms will be asked to begin the quarantine process and not come to work, Pennington said.